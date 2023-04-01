NJ cheer coach charged for sexual assault of students; other victims asked to come forward
ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. - A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged after being accused of sexually assaulting minors he coached in Atlantic County.
Jonathan P. Ryker was a cheerleading coach at Rockstar Cheer in Southampton when New Jersey State Police say he sexually assaulted at least two of his students.
An 8-month investigation was launched in August 2022 when detectives found Ryker sent explicit content to a minor on social media, according to authorities.
The age of the victims has not been released, but police say they were both minors at the time.
Ryker is charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated criminal sexual contact.
Police are asking that if you, or anyone you know, is a victim to contact them.