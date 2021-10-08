Officials: Fight between parents prompts shelter in place at Drexel Hill Middle School

Upper Darby School District officials say Drexel Hill Middle School students and staff sheltered in place Friday due to a fight between parents outside of the school.

District officials say the shelter in place lasted a matter of minutes and the action was taken in an abundance of caution.

The fight occurred in the school’s parking lot and involved the parents of students who were previously involved in a physical altercation of their own, officials say.

During the shelter in place, students and staff remained inside of their classrooms and offices until administrators gave the all-clear.

"The health, safety and welfare of our students is our first and foremost concern as we continue to monitor this situation. We will take all steps, including conducting any appropriate investigation, to ensure that our students and staff are safe and secure while at school," district officials said in a statement sent to families.

The incident comes as the district has been dealing with similar issues at Upper Darby High School.

Last month, the high school was evacuated after a student set a paper towel roll on fire. The next day, a fight between a group of girls also resulted in a fight between parents, according to the district.

In response to those incidents, the district added more staff at the high school and had planned to have the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office make a presentation to students and parents about social media.

