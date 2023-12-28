Oil spill causes 3-hour shut down on County Line Road in Willow Grove: police
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. - The eastbound lanes of County Line Road in Willow Grove will be shut down for at least three hours due to an oil spill from a truck, according to police.
Upper Moreland Police say County Line Road is closed between Blair Mill Road and York Road in the eastbound direction only.
They advise travelers in the area to use an alternate route.