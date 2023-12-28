Expand / Collapse search

Oil spill causes 3-hour shut down on County Line Road in Willow Grove: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

(Getty Images)

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. - The eastbound lanes of County Line Road in Willow Grove  will be shut down for at least three hours due to an oil spill from a truck, according to police.

Upper Moreland Police say County Line Road is closed between Blair Mill Road and York Road in the eastbound direction only. 

MORE HEADLINES: 

They advise travelers in the area to use an alternate route.