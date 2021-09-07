Cold case: Pa. State Police seek information in Upper Darby man's murder 16 years ago
PHILADELPHIA - The Pennsylvania State Police is continuing their investigation into the homicide of a man over sixteen years ago.
The incident occurred on January 15, 2005, at 1:30 a.m. on the interstate I-76 westbound at Vare Avenue in Philadelphia.
Tom Wood, 36, Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, was shot and killed while operating his gray GMC pickup truck while on I-76.
A cash reward of an undisclosed amount is being offered.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Philadelphia at 215-452-5216 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).
