Package theft crews targeting NJ homes spark warning from police: 'Protect yourself'

Stafford Township police are urging residents to be vigilant as organized package thefts become more and more prevalent throughout New Jersey.

The recent thefts are part of coordinated criminal operations that abide by a specific scheme:

"Criminals fraudulently obtain tracking numbers for packages, often containing Apple iPhones, and sell this information to theft crews. These criminals then respond to the delivery address to steal the package."

Police say multiple theft crews often "race" to be the first to grab a package once they receive the delivery notification.

In Stafford Township, a 30-year-old suspect from New York was taken into custody during an undercover sting operation on July 16.

Argeny Friasvasquez was reportedly caught trying to steal a package of iPhones from a porch just moments after being delivered by FedEx.

Police say all package thefts in Stafford Township have been FedEx deliveries.

Tips to protect yourself from package theft:

Track your packages

Schedule deliveries

Use secure locations

Install security cameras

Require a signature

Notify neighbors

Consider alternative addresses

"Do not approach or confront the criminals if you witness a theft in progress. These individuals may be dangerous, and it is not worth the risk."