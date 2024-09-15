Passenger ejected, driving critically injured after hit-and-run in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A suspected hit-and-run driver is being sought after a late-night crash left two people in critical condition Saturday.
Police say a speeding vehicle was running multiple red lights when it was struck by a Cadillace at the intersection of 62nd and Walnut streets.
It spun out of control before colliding with a parked vehicle.
The passenger, who was ejected from the vehicle, and the driver, who suffered serious head injuries, were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man 'intentionally' ran over, killed after fight at gentleman's club in South Philly: police
- House explosion caused really loud boom across Bucks County township
- Man, woman found dead in RV; Homicide Unit investigating, officials say
The driver of the Cadillac fled the scene before abandoning the vehicle at Ludlow Street, according to authorities.
Police say the driver remains unidentified as they continue to investigate.