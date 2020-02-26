Paws Discovery Farm in Mount Laurel closing after 40 years

article

A Burlington County farm is closing its doors after 40 years.

Paws Discovery Farm, located in Mount Laurel, announced it is closing due to financial hardship.

The owners said the decision to close came after the Discovery Museum ended its contract with the farm and a new partner could not be found.

The farm is encouraging the public to stop by between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday for one last visit, free of charge.

A Change.Org petition to keep the farm open has raised more than 5,000 signatures as of writing.

The animals will be heading to new homes, according to the farm. Many of the smaller animals will be homed at the Discovery Museum.

Paws Farm and Nature Center was first founded in 1979 by the Tweety family as an animal sanctuary as well as an education and nature center.

