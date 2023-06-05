Pedestrian struck on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Upper Moreland Township, officials say

A Monday morning crash ended with a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Traffic is now delayed after the crash on the eastbound side near Byberry Road in Upper Moreland Township around 5:30 a.m.

Officials say a pedestrian was struck, but their condition, as well as their identity, are unknown at this time.

Details of the crash have yet to be released.

Only one lane of traffic remained open almost two hours after the crash.