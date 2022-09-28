Philadelphia 211: City urges public to use prevention hotline in fight against gun violence

As gun violence continues to plague Philadelphia, officials are asking for the public's help to make the city a safer place.

By dialing 211, residents will receive real-time support and access to resources and services "related to gun violence."

The Violence Prevention Hotline is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week by phone, call text of website chats. It is also offered in 150 language.

Philadelphia is urging residents to use the hotline as homicides hit 400 so far this year, and a deadly ambush after a high school football scrimmage killed one teen and injured five others.

"The United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey and the City of Philadelphia have developed this resource to provide help with conflict intervention, youth violence prevention and neighborhood crisis mediation."

Philadelphia residents can call or text 211, or visit 211SEPA.org.