Fairmount Park murders: Philadelphia police to announce arrests in 'execution-style' murders

Philadelphia police are expected to reveal new details in the ‘execution-style’ murders of a man and woman in Fairmount Park following the arrest of two suspects.

Police will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to announce the arrests of Lamar Young, 52, and Dale Johnson, 56.

Back on Feb. 29, police responded to a call for a ‘hospital case’ at the 3800 block of Mount Pleasant Drive in Fairmount Park.

Police found the bodies of Thurston Cooper, 49, and Krystina Chambers, 38, near three shell casings off to the side of the road.

Young was arrested earlier this month and has been charged with murder, conspiracy and related offenses. Johnson turned herself in to police on Wednesday and is also charged with murder and conspiracy.

