Philadelphia man arrested months after 2-year-old child died from 'multiple traumatic injuries' in Reading

A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a toddler in Berks County, officials say.

According to the Office of the Berks County District Attorney, Charles A. Acosta, 25, was arrested in Philadelphia on July 6 in connection with a child's death in May.

Officials say a two-year-old child arrived at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Bern Township during the early morning hours of May 5, 2023.

Authorities say the child had life-threatening injuries and was later flown to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center for advanced critical care, but the child later died.

Investigation into the child's death revealed he had severe internal injuries and head trauma, police say.

A medical examiner determined the child's cause of death to be from "multiple traumatic injuries," and the preliminary manner of death was ruled a homicide, according to the DA's Office.

Detectives say the criminal investigation into the child's death revealed the victim began showing signs of distress when under Acosta's care.

According to officials, during the evening of May 4, Acosta was dating the child's mother and had been asked to watch the young toddler and his siblings.

Authorities say while watching the children, Acosta called their mother to request she return home because he was concerned about the child's medical condition.

The woman returned to the property on the 600 block of Schuylkill Avenue and found the child in "extreme medical distress" before he was immediately taken to the hospital by his mother and Acosta.

On Wednesday, Acosta was charged with Murder of the First Degree, Murder of the Third Degree, Aggravated Assault, and Endangering Welfare of Children.

He was arrested early Thursday and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Berks County Detectives and Philadelphia police.

Acosta was returned to Philadelphia, where he is set to be arraigned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.