Philadelphia police officer injured after patrol car crash in Spring Garden, officials say

An officer was involved in a crash in the Spring Garden section of the city Sunday morning, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The crash occurred at the intersection of North 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue around 6 a.m.

The officer reportedly suffered minor injuries due to the crash. Video from the scene showed damage to the passenger side of the patrol vehicle.

Police say the other vehicle was also damaged, but no word on injuries from the other driver.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

