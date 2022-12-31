Police looking for driver after pedestrian struck, killed in Kensington hit-and-run

A man is dead after police say he became the victim of a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Kensington section early Saturday morning.

He was found in the street on the 1800 block of East Lehigh Avenue just before 1 a.m. and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a driver left the man for dead after fleeing the scene in a black Dodge Charger with a damaged front-end bumper.

An investigation is underway.