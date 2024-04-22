Philadelphia schools closed for Pennsylvania Primary Election Day

article

As lines form at polling locations across Pennsylvania, classrooms around Philadelphia will be empty!

Philadelphia public schools will close for all students and staff on Tuesday for Pennsylvania Primary Election Day, according to the district's calendar.

The district consists of more than 197,000 students attending 331 schools throughout the city.

MORE HEADLINES:

The closure comes as Pennsylvania voters head to the polls to cast their votes for several key races, including president, state attorney general and senate seats.

Classes are set to resume for all students on Wednesday.