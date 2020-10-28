Philadelphia sets citywide 9 p.m. curfew in response to looting, unrest

article

In response to consecutive nights of looting and unrest following the officer-involved shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. Philadelphia has issued a citywide curfew beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

During this time grocery stores, restaurants and pharmacies are only allowed to open for deliveries. If businesses choose to remain open in this capacity, the city said buildings should be secure to protect on-site and delivery employees.

Demonstrations started almost immediately after two Philadelphia police officers fatally shot Wallace when he refused to drop a knife Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia. Wallace's family says they sought medical attention for a mental health crisis, instead of police intervention.

Peaceful demonstrations soon spiraled into riots and looting in areas across Philadelphia. Over 30 police officers were injured Monday night after being pelted with rocks and bricks. Police cars and dumpsters were set on fire as officers struggled to gain control of the unruly crowds.

Among the injured was a female officer who suffered a broken leg when a large pickup truck ran into her. The suspected driver of the truck has since been caught, according to sources.

Rioting and looting became more widespread overnight Tuesday. In Port Richmond, rioters destroyed a Walmart and fled the store with merchandise and electronics. In the same shopping center, rioters devastated a Five Below and a privately-owned furniture store and nail salon. More than a half dozen ATM were reportedly exploded across the city.

On Tuesday, Walter Wallace Sr. condemned the looting and destruction while calling for justice for his son.

“I ain’t got time to loot, burn up, and destroy where I live. It's uncalled for, it really, really is and the people doing it ain't helping my family. They are showing disrespect," Walter Wallace Sr. said.

