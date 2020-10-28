Port Richmond Walmart ransacked, flooded during second night of unrest

A Port Richmond Walmart was one of the stores hit hardest by looters during the second night of unrest in Philadelphia following the officer-involved shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

SKYFOX was over the scene on Castor Street and Aramingo Avenue on Tuesday night. People were seen pouring from the storefront with armfuls of merchandise and large items such as televisions.

Dozens of cars jammed the parking lot and weaved through traffic which added to the chaotic scene. As police arrived, one car with a stolen television on its hood fled with such speed that the television slipped off the roof and smashed on the ground. A woman was also seen abandoning a stolen television as officers closed in.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley on Wednesday morning saw the wake of destruction left inside the Walmart. A store security person told Keeley that some looters broke through the roof, which caused an overhead water pipe to burst and flood the store. More waterpipes were broken in the customer restrooms and added to the water damage.

The ransacked shelves and pharmacy counter caused wet debris to float throughout the store and into the parking lot. Cashboxes from registers were stolen and at least one ATM was exploded. Vending machines and glass windows and doors were smashed.

Philadelphia police on Twitter reported roughly 1,000 people were looting businesses on Castor and Arimingo around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Stores near the Walmart, such as Five Below and a privately-owned beauty supply store also suffered looting and damages.

