Philadelphia teacher charged with attempting to sexually abuse high school student

Philadelphia police say a high school teacher tried to pay a teen girl with cash in exchange for explicit photos and sexual relations.

Percy Fields, 32, is charged with Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Sexual Abuse of Children (Attempted), Corruption of Minors, Criminal Use of Communication Facility, and Possession of an Instrument of Crime.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, was once a student of Fields at Girls' High School in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia's Special Victims Unit began investigating after a fellow student notified a counselor of Fields' alleged crimes.

Police say Fields initially gave the victim money via CashApp to help her buy food at school.

Then, the teacher is accused of trying to solicit explicit photos and sexual relations from the student for more money.

He used direct messages on cell phone apps to communicate with the girl, according to officials.

Field was arrested after turning himself into authorities on Tuesday.