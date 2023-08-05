Philadelphia weekend shootings: 11 people, including 80-year-old, struck by gunfire; 1 killed

Summer in Philadelphia saw another weekend of gun violence as nine shootings erupted, five of them in just a few hours.

11 victims, ranging in age from 17 to 80 years old, were injured as shots rang out in several Philadelphia neighborhoods late Friday night into Sunday. One 19-year-old man was killed after he was shot in the head in Northeast Philly Sunday evening.

The first shooting of the weekend left a 23-year-old man shot in the foot on the 5700 block of Frankford Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Less than an hour later, a 31-year-old man was struck in the arm on the 400 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

MORE HEADLINES:

An 80-year-old man was standing in his kitchen when he became the next shooting victim. Police say a bullet entered his window on the 1800 block of North Woodstock Street. He suffered a graze wound to the leg.

A double shooting left two 25-year-olds injured on the 5900 block of North 5th Street Saturday morning, while a 19-year-old arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg within the same hour.

Several hours later, a 17-year-old boy was also shot in the leg on the streets of Kensington.

On Sunday, a double shooting inside an unregistered club left two 25-year-old men with gunshot wounds to the leg, and a woman detained by police.

A 48-year-old man was shot in his leg and foot in East Germantown Sunday afternoon, about 4 o'clock.

10 of the victims are said to be in stable condition, while the 19-year-old was killed. Police say no arrests and no weapons recovered for any of the shootings.