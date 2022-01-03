Philadelphia woman arrested in connection to New Year's Eve homicide in Bala Cynwyd

article

Authorities have arrested a Philadelphia woman believed to have shot and killed her mother’s fiancé in the lobby of a Lower Merion apartment building on New Year’s Eve.

Samiyah Williams, 24, of Philadelphia, turned herself into authorities at the Lower Merion Police Department Monday morning.

On Friday at approximately 8:30 a.m., Lower Merion Police officers were called to the parking of lot of the Delwyn Apartments.

The reports indicated that it was for a dispute of a domestic nature, according to investigators.

Police said Adrionne Reaves and his fiancé Jodie Furman told the officers that they had a verbal dispute and agreed to separate for the night.

Reaves arranged to have his daughter pick him up at a nearby Lord and Taylor, but they first returned to the apartment parking lot to find a set of misplaced keys, investigators said.

There, authorities believe Reaves encountered his fiancé and her mother, Florence Furman, who came to the apartment complex after her daughter alleged that Reaves "laid hands" on her.

Surveillance footage shows Reaves and the three women in the lobby when Reaves suddenly collapses, police said. Soon after, police allege that 24-year-old Samiyah Williams is seen leaving the lobby.

According to investigators, Williams is Jodi Furman’s daughter.

Williams was arraigned on charges of First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder and Possessing an Instrument of Crime.

She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Karen Eisner Zucker.

Since there is no bail available for First-Degree Murder charges, Williams was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

