Philadelphia's most wanted: Prosecutors highlight suspects wanted for murders around the city

District Attorney Larry Krasner and prosecutors in Philadelphia highlighted a dozen fugitives wanted for murder in different parts of the city dating back to 2019.

Krasner, who was joined by members of the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office and Philadelphia Police Department, first pointed out the city's 19% reduction in homicides.

"We are currently experiencing what criminologists expect to be the biggest decrease in homicides since there was a recording of data about homicides," Krasner said.

He claims data shows a 12% decrease in homicides among the 90 largest cities in the United States, which he says places Philly's 19% drop above the national average.

"Even in this banner year of improvement, what we are seeing is that Philadelphia is getting better faster than the average of these other cities," Krasner said.

Still, the latest data shows close to 400 people have been murdered in Philadelphia this year, which Krasner and his cohorts admitted was still far too many lives lost.

"There is no hierarchy of human value, it is all value when it comes to people whose lives are lost," Krasner said.

To that end, Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore shared the names 12 men suspected to have murdered someone in South or Southwest Philadelphia.

Jaque Houston, 20

Accused of shooting his 38-year-old step-father to death during an argument on the 1500 block of South Dover Street on Mar. 9.

Investigators found eight spent shell casings from a 9 mm handgun at the scene.

An arrest warrant was issued a day after the deadly shooting.

Gary Yeiser, 53

Accused of beating 68-year-old Larry Everett to death on the 2100 block of Dickinson Street on Aug. 28.

The deadly beating, according to prosecutors, was captured entirely on camera.

A warrant for Yeiser's arrest was issued in September.

Gustavo Caselez, 25

Wanted on charges in the stabbing death of 32-year-old Alideo Rosales on the 6400 block of Dorel Street on Feb. 3 2022.

Has been sought by police since June 2022.

Basir Gillette, 18

Accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old Quamir Mitchell and injuring a 13-year-old cousin during an argument on the 2300 block of Ithan Street in May 2021.

Prosecutors say he's been sought for over two years.

Andre Goff, 37

Alleged to have fatally shot Theo James IV on the 5200 block of Chester Avenue in September.

James was shot multiple times while standing on the street corner, prosecutors said.

A warrant for Goff was issued in November.

Jermaine Powell, 46

Suspected of shooting Quintation Minor, 45, (also known as Oral Bately) on the 5000 block of Haverford Avenue in May.

Two guns and "dozens of fire cartridge casings were recovered from the scene."

An unnamed co-defendant was arrested, prosecutors said.

He's been sought by police since June.

Seifuddin Sabir, 36

Wanted for a fatal shooting a 30-year-old man on the 3900 block of Ford Road in August 2019

Seven spent shells were found at the scene, prosecutors said.

Has been sought since Nov. 2019.

Kyle Smith, 30

Wanted for the shooting death of Phillips Wise, 46, during a robbery at the intersection of 56th and Osage Avenue in Sept. 2021.

Sean Williams, who was linked to the murder, was previously arrested in Florida.

Smith has been sought since Nov. 2019

Anthony Young, 53

Accused of shooting 36-year-old Terrell Lubin to death during an argument on the 500 block of North 57th Street in October.

A Ruger .357 and a spent shell were found at the scene of the murder, investigators said.

Young has a previous arrest and conviction for homicide, prosecutors said.

Nathaniel Thomas, 33

Prosecutors believe Thomas fatally shot a 34-year-old man during a botch carjacking on the 6100 block of Baltimore Avenue on Sept. 11, 2022.

He's being sought on charges of murder, robbery and firearm offenses.

Donald Whitingham, 45

Accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in the chest during an argument outside a convenience store on the 2900 block of S 70th Street in Feb. 2021.

No gun or spent shells were found at the murder scene, investigators said.

Malik K. Williams, 24

Investigators say Williams shot and killed a 19-year-old during an argument on the 600 block of Brooklyn Street in July, 2022.

A spent .40 caliber cartridge was found at the scene.

Williams is being sough on murder and firearms charges.

"During this holiday season we're going to gather, and we're going to be around our family and friends, and we're going to enjoy the holiday season, but there are going to be families that have lost someone," Lieutenant Hamilton Marshmond said. "For some of these fugitives, they've been on the run for years and these families have had to endure this hurt and pain for years."

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the wanted suspects to contact local police immediately.