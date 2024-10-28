Philly Puerto Rican, Latinx communities react to controversial comment during Trump rally at MSG

Members of Philadelphia’s Puerto Rican and Latino communities say they’ll make Donald Trump pay politically for the joke made at his New York rally Sunday about Puerto Rico.

There was outrage in North Philly’s Hace Business Center as politicians and activists gathered to direct anger at Donald Trump.

Quetcy Lozada is a Democrat on City Council representing Spanish-speaking communities.

"Trump has shown us who he is time and time again. Next Tuesday we will show him our power and make him a loser again," said Lozada.

Eight days before the election and a firestorm is ignited as a comic, speaking at the Trump rally in New York’s Madison Square Garden Sunday night, refers to Puerto Rico, a U.S. Territory, as ‘trash.’

"I don’t know if you guys know it or not but there’s a literally a floating island of garbage in the Atlantic right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico," said Tony Hinchcliffe during the Trump rally.

There are 600-thousand Latinos registered to vote in Pennsylvania. Activists say half of them are Puerto Rican.

The comments were made as Kamala Harris visits a Philadelphia Puerto Rican restaurant Sunday and details an economic plan for the island.

"Enough is enough folks. I have had it. I cannot continue to accept that. I hope you won’t forget cause I won’t," said Mayor Eddie Moran, a Democrat of Reading.

At Trump Headquarters in NE Philly, no one spoke on camera, but in a statement a campaign senior adviser wrote: "This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign."

In North Philly, those gathered say they want to turn the offensive joke into action. Council member Lozada said, "some of my friends, they couldn’t sleep. I hope that anger translates into door knocking and phone calling."