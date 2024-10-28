Expand / Collapse search

Philly Puerto Rican, Latinx communities react to controversial comment during Trump rally at MSG

By
Published  October 28, 2024 5:53pm EDT
2024 Election
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philly Puerto Rican community speak out after controversial Trump rally

Eight days before the election and a firestorm is ignited as a comic, speaking at the Trump rally in New York’s Madison Square Garden Sunday night, refers to Puerto Rico, a U.S. Territory, as 'trash.' Now, members of Philadelphia’s Puerto Rican and Latino communities are speaking out.

PHILADELPHIA - Members of Philadelphia’s Puerto Rican and Latino communities say they’ll make Donald Trump pay politically for the joke made at his New York rally Sunday about Puerto Rico.

There was outrage in North Philly’s Hace Business Center as politicians and activists gathered to direct anger at Donald Trump. 

Quetcy Lozada is a Democrat on City Council representing Spanish-speaking communities.

"Trump has shown us who he is time and time again. Next Tuesday we will show him our power and make him a loser again," said Lozada.

Eight days before the election and a firestorm is ignited as a comic, speaking at the Trump rally in New York’s Madison Square Garden Sunday night, refers to Puerto Rico, a U.S. Territory, as ‘trash.’

"I don’t know if you guys know it or not but there’s a literally a floating island of garbage in the Atlantic right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico," said Tony Hinchcliffe during the Trump rally.

Related

Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally stirs outrage with offensive, racist rhetoric
article

Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally stirs outrage with offensive, racist rhetoric

Donald Trump’s final rally in New York City featured high-profile speakers and controversial statements as he made his closing argument with Election Day nearing.

There are 600-thousand Latinos registered to vote in Pennsylvania. Activists say half of them are Puerto Rican. 

The comments were made as Kamala Harris visits a Philadelphia Puerto Rican restaurant Sunday and details an economic plan for the island.

"Enough is enough folks. I have had it. I cannot continue to accept that. I hope you won’t forget cause I won’t," said Mayor Eddie Moran, a Democrat of Reading.

At Trump Headquarters in NE Philly, no one spoke on camera, but in a statement a campaign senior adviser wrote: "This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign."

In North Philly, those gathered say they want to turn the offensive joke into action. Council member Lozada said, "some of my friends, they couldn’t sleep. I hope that anger translates into door knocking and phone calling."