Officer injured during shooting at condo complex in Yardley, DA says
article
YARDLEY, Pa. - The Bucks County District Attorney's Office says an officer was injured during a shooting at a condo complex in Yardley on Wednesday afternoon.
According to DA Matthew Weintraub, the officer was injured at the Yardley Commons and taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in nearby Langhorne.
Local law enforcement first warned residents to shelter-in-place around noon for reports of "an ongoing police investigation."
A massive police presence remains at the condo complex.
Weintraub will provide further details during a Wednesday afternoon.
