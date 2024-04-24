Police ask residents for surveillance footage after shots fired in Bucks County township
BENSALEM, Pa. - A possible shooting in Bensalem last week has prompted local police to ask its residents for help.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Franklin Commons Building 6 between 9:45 and 10:30 p.m. Friday
Three cars were found vandalized after being hit by gunfire, according to authorities.
Bensalem police are now asking residents to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity as they investigate what happened that night.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.