Police: Delivery driver assaulted, robbed by group of 6 in North Philadelphia

The Central Detective Division of the Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with the assault and robbing of a delivery driver.

According to police, a 36-year-old was delivering food on the 1800 block of Montgomery Avenue on November 16 around 8:30 p.m. when he was approached by several individuals.

Authorities say the suspects began punching the man and attempted to take the delivery driver's car, but they were unsuccessful.

The group did manage to steal the man's cell phone before fleeing on foot, officials say.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects wanted in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.