Police: Gas station robbery interrupted by armed bystander in Newark
NEWARK, Del. - Police say a robber armed with a knife found himself confronted by a bystander with a gun at a Delaware gas station.
Delaware State Police say the robbery occurred Sunday morning before 1 a.m. at a Shell station in Newark.
A man entered the store, displayed a knife and demanded money.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Suspect turns self in after violent group attack on man in Queen Village
- Mother, young child critical after being struck by car in Bucks County
- Man killed in pair of Saturday night shootings in North Philadelphia, police say
- 15-year-old dies after being shot in face while playing basketball in Nicetown-Tioga, police say
- Man accused of impersonating police officer, assaulting women during traffic stops in New Jersey, police say
The worker gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police say the robber then fled the store but was confronted by a witness armed with a gun.
Police say the witness held the man briefly at gunpoint and caused the robber to drop some of the cash. The suspect was then able to flee in a blue sedan.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement