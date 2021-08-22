Expand / Collapse search
Police: Gas station robbery interrupted by armed bystander in Newark

Published 
News
Associated Press
article

NEWARK, Del. - Police say a robber armed with a knife found himself confronted by a bystander with a gun at a Delaware gas station. 

Delaware State Police say the robbery occurred Sunday morning before 1 a.m. at a Shell station in Newark. 

A man entered the store, displayed a knife and demanded money.

MORE HEADLINES:

The worker gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash. 

Police say the robber then fled the store but was confronted by a witness armed with a gun.

 Police say the witness held the man briefly at gunpoint and caused the robber to drop some of the cash. The suspect was then able to flee in a blue sedan.

___

