Police: Girl, 2, hurt after falling from window in Society Hill

A 2-year-old girl has been hospitalized after she fell from a window early Monday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 6:18 a.m. on the 200 block of South 7th Street.

Police say the child was taken to Children Hospital of Philadelphia where she is currently listed in stable condition.

An investigation remains under way as authorities work to figure out what caused the little girl to fall.

