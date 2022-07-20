Police investigating after 9-month-old baby dies from blunt force trauma in East Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - An arrest has yet to be made after police say a baby boy died in East Germantown earlier this month.
Police responded to a call for an unresponsive child on the 800 block of East Locust Street on July 3.
The 9-month-old was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where he was initially listed in critical condition.
Ten days later the baby was pronounced dead. His cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, according to the medical examiner.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. No information regarding possible suspect was made available.