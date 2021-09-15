Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating deadly shooting in East Frankford

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police investigating deadly shooting in East Frankford

A man who was shot multiple times has died after a shooting in East Frankford.

PHILADELPHIA - A man was killed in a shooting overnight in the East Frankford section of the city. 

It happened just after midnight  on the 1700 block of Kinsey Street.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say multiple shots were fired at the scene. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 12:13 a.m. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter