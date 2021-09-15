Police investigating deadly shooting in East Frankford
PHILADELPHIA - A man was killed in a shooting overnight in the East Frankford section of the city.
It happened just after midnight on the 1700 block of Kinsey Street.
Police say multiple shots were fired at the scene.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 12:13 a.m.
