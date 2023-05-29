Police investigating shooting outside Subaru Park
CHESTER, Pa. - Police in Chester County are investigating a shooting, officials say.
According to authorities, the shooting took place outside of Subaru Park, the home stadium of the Philadelphia Union, on Sunday.
MLS Next Pro team Philadelphia Union II played at Subaru Park on Sunday evening, defeating Columbus Crew 2.
Police have not released any other information about the shooting or investigation.
A FOX 29 crew is traveling to Chester to get more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.