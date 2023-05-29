Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating shooting outside Subaru Park

Published 
Chester County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Shooting investigation launched outside Subaru Park

Police in Chester are investigating a shooting that took place outside of Subaru Park. FOX 29's Bill Anderson has the breaking news details.

CHESTER, Pa. - Police in Chester County are investigating a shooting, officials say. 

According to authorities, the shooting took place outside of Subaru Park, the home stadium of the Philadelphia Union, on Sunday. 

MLS Next Pro team Philadelphia Union II played at Subaru Park on Sunday evening, defeating Columbus Crew 2. 

Police have not released any other information about the shooting or investigation. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

A FOX 29 crew is traveling to Chester to get more information. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 