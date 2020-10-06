Police: Man, 33, shot in the face during argument in West Philadelphia

article

Authorities believe an argument lead to a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

Police say 33-year-old Rasheed Sloan was shot in the face on the 5200 block of Kershaw Street around 12:30 p.m.

Sloan was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after medics arrived.

Police have not announced any arrests at this time.

