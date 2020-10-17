Police: Man critical after double shooting inside home in West Philadelphia

article

Authorities are investigating after a double shooting inside a home in West Philadelphia left a man in critical condition.

Officers from Philadelphia's 18th district responded to Conestoga Street around 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a 54-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the knee, calf, hip and buttock. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police and placed in critical condition.

A 24-year-old victim also sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the left thigh and hand. The victim arrived at Penn Presbyterian and was admitted in stable condition.

Police have not announced any arrests at this time. No word on what sparked the shooting.

