Police: Man drives himself to the hospital after being shot 7 times in Rhawnhurst

A man has been hospitalized after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia, according to police.

Authorities say the 42-year-old man was shot on the 2500 block of Shelmire Avenue at 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the man was shot at least seven times throughout his body.

According to officials, he drove himself to the Jeanes Campus of Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

He was later transferred to Temple Hospital's main campus in an ambulance, per police.

Authorities say the man's vehicle is being held at the hospital as the investigation continues.