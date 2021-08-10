Police: Man fatally stabbed in Wilmington
article
WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington police say a man has died after he was found stabbed in Wilmington early Tuesday.
Police say officers called to West 19th Street in Brandywine Village just before 1:45 a.m. found the 37-year-old man injured.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man shot outside 7-Eleven on Drexel's campus, police say
- Former security guard arrested after allegedly punching man at SEPTA station
- Pat's Steak Shooting: Preliminary hearing in fatal shooting scheduled for continuance in October
- Triple shooting on Center City street captured on surveillance video
- Man brutally beaten outside Columbus Boulevard restaurant, family says
Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where police say he died.
Police have not released additional information about the incident and have not released the man’s name.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement