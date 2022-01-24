Police: Man found shot to death on highway in North Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on the highway in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 8:44 p.m. Saturday on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane.

Police say they found a 25-year-old man lying on the highway with multiple gunshot wounds to the back and arms.

He was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 9:07 p.m.

He was later identified as Devon Harris-Harper.

A weapon was recovered, but so far no arrests have been made.

