Police: Man shot and killed after forcing his way into Frankford home

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Frankford.

The incident happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday on the 1800 block of Sanger Street.

Investigators say a 34-year-old man went to the home looking for his ex-girlfriend when he kicked the door in. According to authorities, the door was completely kicked off the hinges.

Preliminary investigation says at least four shots were fired.

A man inside the home, who police say has a permit to carry, shot the man in the chest and leg. He died at the scene.

Several witnesses, including the shooter, are cooperating with police on the matter.

A handgun was recovered at the scene. Police will be using private surveillance camera footage to help them during their investigation.

