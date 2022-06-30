Police: Philadelphia man arrested for shooting victims in car while riding his bike
article
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after an alleged drive-by shooting in Clifton Heights last week.
Police say Alonzo Whitaker was riding his bike when he fired into a car at Baltimore Avenue and Penn Street on June 22.
Two people were in the car at the time, and reportedly told police he shot one round at them as they were making a turn.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: 2 boys, 1 girl sought in assault and robbery of woman on Philadelphia street
- Police offer $20k reward in search for homicide suspect caught on camera in North Philadelphia
- Officials: 3 vehicles, one home intentionally set on fire in Philadelphia neighborhood
A loaded semi-automatic pistol was found in Whitaker's car during his arrest, according to police.
He is charged with attempted murder, assault and gun charges.