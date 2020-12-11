Police release video of suspects in assault, robbery of Temple student

Philadelphia police have released video of four suspects wanted in connection with an assault and robbery that left the victim in the hospital.

The incident occurred back on Dec. 6 around 11 a.m. on the 1500 block of West Jefferson Street.

Police say a 20-year-old man, a Temple University student, was skateboarding in the area when the suspects in a silver Ford Focus almost hit the victim.

The suspects then got out of the car and began beating the victim, kicking him in the head, and stomping on his left ankle, fracturing it.

The suspects took a Patagonia bag, a pair of Motorola headphones, a wallet with a Bank of America card, and a Google Pixel 4 phone.

The suspects have been described by police as four Black males driving a silver 2005 Ford Focus with tinted windows, hubcaps missing on both front wheels, and a PA tag LGZ-5145.

The victim was treated for his injuries at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Family members say his credit card was used at a nearby fast-food restaurant.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

