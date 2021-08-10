Video: Violent struggle inside restaurant ends in shooting, police say

Police are searching for a man who fired a shot at another man during a fight in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on August 5 at approximately 11:06 p.m. inside of a food take out store located at Chelten and Ogontz Avenues..

Police say a physical dispute occurred prior to the shooting. During a struggle, the offender fired a gun and struck the victim's hand.

The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a male, wearing a black brimless cap, black t-shirt, blue jeans with rips, white socks, black flip flops and a black cast on his right hand.

