Police searching for suspect in West Philadelphia triple shooting

Philadelphia police have released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in connection to a triple shooting early Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia.

The footage shows a man in a black shirt, ripped jeans and dark colored clothes fleeing westbound of the 5200 block of Market Street after the alleged shooting occurred.

Police say shortly after 12 a.m., three people were injured when an unidentified suspect opened fire on 5209 Market Street.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the left side of his face, a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 28-year-old man was shot in the lower back. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the shooting.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

