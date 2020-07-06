Police: Shooting death of boy, 6, likely the result of negligence
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say the shooting death of a six-year-old boy in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood was likely the result of a tragic accident.
The incident occurred on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street just before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Police say a family member took the child to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.
The boy, who has not yet been identified, succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
Police have not yet officially ruled the incident accidental, but Commissioner Outlaw tells FOX 29 the incident appeared to be a result of negligence, and did not appear malicious.
Philadelphia police say gun violence claimed the lives of six other people over the holiday weekend. A total of 31 shootings were reported between Saturday and Sunday.
