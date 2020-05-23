Police: Suspect arrested after brutal stabbing at Center City hotel

article

Authorities have arrested a suspect who they believe stabbed a man multiple times at a hotel in Center City.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South 17th Street around 12 p.m. Saturday for reports of a stabbing. Investigators say a 46-year-old man was stabbed in the head, neck, stomach and arms by a 29-year-old suspect.

Medics reportedly rushed the victim to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

RELATED: CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Police say the 29-year-old man was arrested and the weapon was recovered.

No word on what sparked the violent incident.

Advertisement

RELATED

Deaths of 2 men at Bucks County apartment complex deemed murder-suicide

Wanted: Police search for suspect in Olney shootout caught on video

Police: Elderly woman stabbed 11 times by son at apartment Rawhnhurst

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP