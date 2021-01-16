Police: Suspect charged with murder in fatal shooting of Temple University graduate

article

Philadelphia police have charged a 20-year-old man with murder in connection to the killing of a Temple University graduate who was fatally shot while walking his dog last week in Brewerytown.

Investigators say 20-year-old Josephus Davis was taken into custody during a traffic stop involving a suspected stolen car around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Kensington. Davis, the driver, was arrested but the three other passengers reportedly escaped.

According to police, Davis was wearing clothing that matched the men suspected of fatally shooting 25-year-old Milan Loncar in Brewerytown about an hour before the traffic stop.

Surveillance video released by police shows two people approach Loncar. One points a handgun at him and they both start reaching towards his pant pockets. The video stops before police say Loncar was shot once in the chest.

On Saturday night, police reported that two people were arrested in connection to the killing of Loncar. Less than a day later, authorities announced murder and weapons charges against Davis.

Police did not provide information on the second person of interest.

Loncar was a Conestoga High School and 2019 Temple University graduate. His family says he had a job he loved and made plans to move in with his girlfriend next month.

"Everyone that met him knows he was the best person on this planet," his sister Jelena Loncar said.

"Our college grieves for a life cut short in such a senseless manner," Keya Sadeghipour, dean of Temple’s College of Engineering, said in a statement.

