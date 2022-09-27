Police: Suspect fired semi-automatic weapon leaving man critical in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after they say a semi-automatic weapon was discharged on a West Philadelphia street Tuesday morning, sending one man to the hospital.
The victim, a 40-year-old man, was reportedly struck in the chest near Landsdowne and Edgewood streets around 1:30 a.m.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition and undergoing surgery.
Gunfire from the semi-automatic weapon also struck a vehicle, according to police.
Police say they are investigating the same suspect for domestic violence at the same intersection.