Police: Three suspects flee after double shooting leaves two men critical in West Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are in critical condition, and three men are on the run after shots were fired in a daytime shooting, according to Philadelphia police.
Both victims were reportedly shot multiple times on the 5200 block of Harlan Street around 1:29 p.m. Tuesday.
A 27-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, while a 25-year-old man was shot in the back and lower body. Both are said to be in critical but stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Wawa Inc., South Philadelphia strip mall facing lawsuit in connection with fatal stabbing of Roger Segal
- Philadelphia carjackings: Police data highlights Philadelphia's continuing problem with carjackings
- 'My son was amazing': Community gathers to remember South Philadelphia musician who was shot to death
Police say three unknown suspects fled on foot after the shooting.