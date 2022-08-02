Police: Three suspects flee after double shooting leaves two men critical in West Philadelphia

article

Two men are in critical condition, and three men are on the run after shots were fired in a daytime shooting, according to Philadelphia police.

Both victims were reportedly shot multiple times on the 5200 block of Harlan Street around 1:29 p.m. Tuesday.

A 27-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, while a 25-year-old man was shot in the back and lower body. Both are said to be in critical but stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say three unknown suspects fled on foot after the shooting.