Police: Woman, 44, dies after rising floodwaters sweeps away car

Authorities say a woman died after her vehicle was swept away by rising floodwaters in Lehigh County during Tuesday's dangerous tropical storm.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe by Upper Saucon Township police, was reportedly driving along the 6300 block of North Main Street just before 4:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the woman's vehicle "entered high water" and she was swept downstream.

Lehigh County Corners Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Upper Saucon Township police are also investigating the fatal incident.

