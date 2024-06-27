Pride flags cut up, destroyed while on display in Evesham Twp. under investigation

Evesham Township officials say Pride Month banners were vandalized overnight this past weekend. The flags were proudly displayed in support of the LGBTQ+ community and in honor of Pride Month.

"It disgusts me. It really does," said resident Anne Hatcher.

American flags now line Main Street in Marlton in Evesham Township ahead of July fourth week. But until last weekend, Pride banners were up in observance of June, which is Pride Month, until someone destroyed some of them.

"I don't know why people need to. Let people be themselves," said Hatcher. I showed her pictures of the vandalism on Facebook.

Evesham Councilwoman Patricia Hansen, who said she is "disappointed and heartbroken", posted photos showing various pride banners cut, ripped or left dangling from poles.

"People also don't care about expressing their views whether they know how the person they're speaking to feels or not," said Hatcher.

Along with the pictures, Councilwoman Hansen wrote in part, "the Pride flag is a symbol of inclusion, welcome, safety, and the ongoing struggle for LGBTQ+ rights and equality. Its colors represent the vibrant diversity of identities and background, and they unify values of acceptance that Marlton prides itself on."

The post goes on to say, "know that this act will not intimidate our community. This hateful act of intolerance has no place here, nor does this mindset."

Business owners near the intersection of Main and Maple Street where one incident occurred didn't want to talk on camera.

However, one told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson that police stopped by to review footage from security cameras hoping for clues as to who did this.

"You got a lot of on ramps and off ramps and stuff like that, so like anything can happen I guess with a township like Evesham," said Joe Fisicaro.

Another resident is disappointed that someone would do this.

"I just don't agree with it. It's just disrespectful. It's just disgusting," said one woman.

A spokesperson for Evesham Police told Wilson over the phone that they take these incidents seriously and are actively investigating it.