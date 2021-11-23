Racial slur written on Delaware County school building shocks, saddens community

A Delaware County elementary school is vandalized with a racial slur and police are going through surveillance video to find the culprit.

Folks in the tight-knit community reacted to the racial slur written on the back doors of Wallingford Elementary School, on South Providence Road, with sadness and anger, after staff members made the disheartening discovery just before 9 Monday morning.

"I’m horrified. I’m sad. I’m deeply disappointed that this is happening," parent Laynie Brown responded. "This is a largely progressive and no-room-for-hate kind of community, but that’s not 100 percent of everybody."

The superintendent sent an email alerting parents and stressing they are "…determined to do what is necessary to eradicate hate and continue to promote inclusivity and acceptance," in schools.

Parent James Faunes was, sadly, not surprised. "It just seems like a fraught time in this country’s history. I can’t be disappointed every week and every month when something like this happens."

Police believe the vandalism happened over the weekend. The school district is working with authorities to learn more about what happened and to find out who is responsible. Police are checking school surveillance to see if the culprit is caught on camera.

