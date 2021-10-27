Tredyffrin Twp. police are on high alert after suspicious interaction a driver had with students

Tredyffrin/Easttown School District officials sent a letter to parents and guardians regarding a possible luring attempt.

Two middle school students reported that a light-colored Mercedes van, with a Pennsylvania license plate beginning with K, pulled up to a bus stop near Drummers Lane in Wayne, Wednesday morning. The driver then asked the students to get in the van.

The driver was wearing a black face mask. He has dark-colored eyes and a black tattoo or mark on his left hand.

Police are increasing patrols in the area and parents are reminded to talk with their children about safety precautions while traveling to and from school.

