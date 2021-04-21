Radnor High School nickname debate reignites

It's a debate that has raged for years - should Radnor HIgh School change its nickname?

A Radnor High School alum posting a video to YouTube, he says, to illustrate the passion and spirit behind the Radnor Raider nickname. It comes as students and community members get ready to meet in focus groups about a new name.

"Raider Nation is inclusive, accepting of differences, respectful, determined and proud. Why would we want to get rid of the name that has united us for so many generations?" a clip from the video inquires.

The video reigniting controversy. September 2020, the school board voted to remove the Raider name and all Native American imagery. Cackie Martin is part of 40 Diverse Stakeholder Committee.

"When I joined the committee, and everyone else who joined the committee, they never said Raider would not be an option. I don’t think it’s right," Martin remarked.

The school district received almost 100 new name suggestions. The committee narrowed it down to eight – Dragons, Griffons or Gryphons, Hawks, the letter "R", Phoenix, Rain Frogs and Ruckus.

"A lot of people voted no to those in the committee because those names don’t carry meaning where the Raider has so much history and meaning to all the students, alumni and parents," Martin added.

Reese Hillman, a part of the group Radnor for Reform, understands people are connected to the name, but says Raider is wrong.

"I feel the reason they are connected is because they love our school and think the best path forward for our school to ensure they can be proud of our school is to completely rid our school of this harmful affiliation," Reese explained.

The high school junior is grateful students are able to give their input.

"I think it can be a really great opportunity for students to come together as a community and make a decision," Reese added.

