Reports: Former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt to testify in Jan. 6 hearing Monday

Al Schmidt, the former city commissioner of Philadelphia, is set to testify before the House's Jan. 6 Select Committee on Monday, according to reports.

Monday is the second public hearing held by the committee, who are investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. It is expected to focus on Trump's effort to spread his lies about a stolen election.

According to reports by the Washington Post, Schmidt is among a list of confirmed witnesses, including former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien; former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt; GOP election lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg and former U.S. attorney B.J. "BJay" Pak.

In November 2020, former President Donald Trump accused Schmidt of ignoring "a mountain of corruption & dishonesty" after Philadelphia helped push President-elect Joe Biden over the 270 Electoral College votes to win the election.

MORE HEADLILNES:

Philadelphia communities gathered Thursday to watch the first prime time congressional hearing that detailed some of the finding of an investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.